Wednesday's Child: 8-year-old Kamren

Kamren is a resilient and fun-loving boy with a bright, inquisitive nature.

He has a wonderful ability to advocate for himself and share his needs, which speaks to his strength and self-awareness. Affectionate and engaging, Kamren's genuine happiness and warmth make him a joy to be around. He might even describe himself as "super fun and always ready to play!"

Kamren loves spending time outside, especially swinging and playing active games with others. He also enjoys building with Legos and exploring activities that engage his senses, such as sand, water, and Play-Doh. These experiences allow him to be creative and adventurous in his own way.

When it comes to food, Kamren's favorites include waffles, pasta, and ice cream. And he'll never turn down a Sprite!

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

