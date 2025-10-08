Wednesday's Child: 16-year-old Jose

MARE - Jose is a 16-year-old who is good at math and physics and hopes to become an auto mechanic.

He's also an engaging young man who said he's "extremely competitive." He's also quick to laugh and smile, as he waits for his forever family.

"I feel good when I'm helping people," Jose said, adding that he's looking for "a family that's willing to hear my side of things."

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.