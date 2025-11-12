Wednesday's Child: 20-year-old Jason

Jason has many hobbies, including playing video games and the guitar, cooking, and spending time with friends and family.

His favorite movies are Treasure Planet and Pirates of the Caribbean, and he especially enjoys seafood such as shrimp, tilapia, sushi, crab, and lobster.

Jason was part of the Dungeons and Dragons Club in high school, where he enjoyed connecting with classmates and teachers through shared adventures. Since graduating, he has completed a culinary program and is interested in furthering his culinary skills through additional training and courses. In the future, he hopes to travel more and explore new places.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.