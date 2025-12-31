Wednesday's Child: 12-year-old Jamoni

Jamoni is a happy, curious, and resilient child with a sweet and loving temperament.

He enjoys engaging in independent play and has a wide variety of hobbies that keep him active and engaged throughout the day.

Some of his favorite activities include coloring with chalk on the pavement, swinging at the playground, sunbathing on warm days, visiting the trampoline park, playing Bocce, and going on field trips that spark his curiosity. His favorite activity is completing puzzles, which he approaches with focus, determination, and a great sense of accomplishment.

Jamoni also loves the world of Mario Bros and Pokémon, often getting excited about the characters and stories from these games. His joyful spirit and enthusiasm for learning make him a delight to be around.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.