Wednesday's Child: 15-year-old Emma

Emma is a bright, artistic, and resilient young girl with a wonderful sense of humor.

She is kind, caring, and energetic, with a natural ability to connect with adults in meaningful ways.

Emma is a talented artist who loves drawing and painting, and she also has a passion for helping others.

She often talks about pursuing a career in a helping profession and has even expressed interest in the field of biology, which she enjoys learning about in her science classes.

Active and adventurous, Emma likes spending time outdoors hiking, playing soccer, and shooting hoops. She also enjoys creative hobbies such as knitting, writing, and reading, which allow her to express herself and explore new ideas.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.