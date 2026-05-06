Wednesday's Child: 15-year-old Emily

Emily is active, lively, and full of energy. She has an outgoing personality and is a true social butterfly, easily forming meaningful connections with people of all ages.

Whether she's meeting someone new or spending time with familiar faces, Emily brings warmth, enthusiasm, and a sense of fun to every interaction.

She enjoys being around others and thrives in social settings where she can laugh, talk, and share experiences.

Emily has a natural ability to make people feel comfortable and included, and her positive spirit often brings people together.

A great day for Emily would include spending quality time with her friends - chatting, laughing, and making memories. And of course, no day would be complete without one of her favorite treats: coffee ice cream. It's the little things, like good company and a sweet treat, that make her happiest.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.