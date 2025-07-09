Wednesday's Child: 16-year-old Christopher

MARE - Christopher is energetic, sweet, lovable, and full of personality. He has a quick wit and a great sense of humor, always ready with a clever joke.

Chris enjoys being active and loves outdoor activities, especially swimming, basketball, and football. He also likes to relax with video games or by diving into a good book, particularly graphic novels and books about sports.

Chris is currently in middle school and thrives in relationships that grow and strengthen over time. He values connection and does best when he feels supported and understood. Looking ahead, Chris dreams of going to college to study engineering and play football as a wide receiver.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.