Wednesday's Child: 12-year-old Alanna

Alanna is a bright, easygoing, and adventurous young lady who enjoys exploring new experiences.

She is often described as a "great kid" who is easy to talk to, helpful, and kind-hearted.

Alanna loves staying active and dreams of joining a gymnastics team one day. Taking gymnastics lessons is something she's very excited about.

Creative and thoughtful, Alanna enjoys arts and crafts, especially making origami. She also has a deep love for babies and often says she would babysit for free just to be around them. Her nurturing side really shines through in moments like these.

Alanna is also an animal lover, but she'll pass on snakes, worms, and bees!

One of her favorite activities is visiting the library and picking out books to read, showing her curiosity and love for learning.

Alanna would thrive in a supportive, active, and loving family that encourages her many interests and gives her space to grow and express herself.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.