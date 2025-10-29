Wednesday's Child: 4-year-old Alanis

Alanis is a beautiful, sweet, and loving little girl who adores music, especially Cocomelon!

She loves being held and comforted by her caregivers, and nothing makes her giggle more than when they whisper softly to her.

Alanis enjoys making sounds and listening to herself, delighting in the way she can express happiness and contentment. She feels especially at ease when her basic needs are met after being fed, bathed, and having her diaper changed.

Alanis currently receives early intervention services, which focus on oral stimulation, mirror play, sensory engagement with toys, and plenty of nurturing physical contact to support her growth and development.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.