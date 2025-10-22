Wednesday's Child: 13-year-old Jacob

Jacob is a sweet, kind, and thoughtful boy who wins people over with his caring nature.

While he may appear a bit shy at first, he warms up quickly and enjoys connecting with those around him.

Jacob loves hands-on activities like Legos, Power Rangers, and diamond painting, which allow him to express his creativity. He's also an avid reader, especially when it comes to the Pokémon book series.

A loyal Patriots fan, Jacob looks forward to football on Sundays and never misses a game! In addition to being a fan, Jacob is active in sports himself. He plays both baseball and football, where his teamwork and enthusiasm shine. Making friends comes naturally to Jacob, and he enjoys being part of a group both on and off the field.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.