Wednesday's Child: 6-year-old Jaxson

(MARE) - Jaxson is a sweet and affectionate boy of Caucasian descent who can brighten up any room with his big eyes and happy smile. Those who know him best say he is loving, playful and awesome. Jaxson loves to be around other people and will vocalize to greet people he knows. While he enjoys music and his iPad, he is happiest when he is interacting with others. Jaxson is loved and adored by his peers and teachers, so much so that he is described as "the mayor" of his school!

Jaxson has a variety of developmental and medical needs, and is surrounded by a supportive team of providers. He is non-speaking and communicates using facial expressions, eye contact, vocalizations, smiles and body movements. He loves when people do or say silly things, and will laugh out loud to show his enjoyment. Jaxson uses a wheelchair for mobility and a feeding tube for nutrition at this time.

Legally freed for adoption, Jaxson could thrive in a family of any constellation, with or without other children. A family must be prepared to participate in the variety of supportive services Jaxson receives, and in his frequent medical appointments. Ongoing contact with his biological parents and long-term foster family will need to be supported as well.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.



Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.