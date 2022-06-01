Wednesday's Child: 16-year-old Raven

BOSTON (MARE) - Raven is a creative, caring girl of Caucasian descent. She loves cheerleading and fitness. Raven likes to bake and can often be found on Pinterest searching for new ideas. She enjoys watching movies, reading, and listening to music. Raven is a vegetarian and she loves to make smoothies.

Engaging and confident, Raven does well in school. She likes to advocate for herself and have her voice be heard. Family is important to Raven, and she wants a family that will stand together during good and difficult times alike.

Raven is legally freed for adoption and hopes her future family will have two parents and siblings. Raven has close relationships with her sisters and their adoptive families, who live on the South Shore of Massachusetts, and it is important for her to keep these relationships.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.



Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.