Wednesday's Child: 15-year-old Gavin

WBZ/MARE

MARE - Gavin is a playful young boy who has a great sense of humor! Some of his favorite things to do are reading and playing basketball. The adults in Gavin's life say he is engaging and enjoys connecting with others.

He is well-liked by his peers, and he thrives off of adult attention. Gavin is a smart boy who enjoys sharing his knowledge of the world with others.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.