Wednesday's Child: 12-year-old Randy

(MARE) - Randy is a talkative and friendly boy. He enjoys being active and going out into the community and his favorite places to go are sporting events, museums, and the zoo. Randy enjoys playing on his Nintendo Switch and his favorite games are Animal Crossings and Donkey Hoady. He also likes to play with puppets. Randy's favorite foods are pizza, cheeseburgers and French fries. His favorite color is yellow. He hopes to travel to Africa one day to help children living in poverty.

In school Randy's is on an Individual Education Plan (IEP) for his special needs. He is currently on grade level and attends school in the community. Randy has developed an ability to make and maintain friendships with his peers and form appropriate relationships with the adults in his life.

Randy has been steadfast that he would like a forever family. He would benefit from a two-parent household who would be open to a slow transition process with consistent communication with his current residential placement.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.



Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.