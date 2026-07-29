Wednesday's Child: 11-year-old Adam

Adam is a sweet, lovable, and kind boy who enjoys spending time with the people he cares about.

Affectionate and caring, he brings warmth and joy to those around him with his gentle nature and bright personality.

Adam is tech-savvy and enjoys exploring the world in his own unique way.

He loves watching age-appropriate musicals and spending time on YouTube discovering new interests.

Naturally curious, Adam enjoys taking things apart to see how they work and then putting them back together again. He also loves being outdoors, especially playing barefoot and watching cars go by.

With his caring heart, inquisitive mind, and joyful spirit, Adam has so much to offer. He looks forward to continuing to learn, grow, and share his interests with a loving and supportive forever family.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.