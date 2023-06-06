Weather Alert: Threat of thunderstorms Tuesday evening

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather Producer

BOSTON - The WBZ Weather team has issued a NEXT Weather Alert for the remainder of the afternoon for the threat of thunderstorms in the area.

CBS Boston Graphic

The Storms Prediction Center placed parts of Western New England in a "marginal" risk for severe weather through this evening. This is the area that is most at risk for a few severe cells.

CBS Boston

Highest risk factors today within any severe cells that pop are downpours and some small hail.

Areas in eastern Massachusetts are unlikely to see any severe cells but still could get a quick downpour or flash of lightning.

The storm activity will tend to wane and end after sunset and the rest of the overnight will be quiet.