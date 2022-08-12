Watertown library brings the books to the community with bookmobile

WATERTOWN - Its nickname is The Speed Reader, and it's ready to roll out to the public.

"We are finally ready to launch it this Saturday, August 13, at the Watertown Arts Market," said Marissa Monterio, community outreach coordinator at the Watertown Free Public Library.

The bookmobile is the library's new initiative, driving people in the community to read and learn by bringing resources right to their doorstep.

"We have the same collection rules as the regular library. You check it out. It's yours for a while. You return it when you're done with it," said Monterio.

Marissa Monterio, community outreach coordinator at the Watertown Free Public Library, shows off The Speed Reader. CBS Boston



Where is it going? Well, if you're a resident of the city that's really up to you by requesting a stop on the library's website.

"I want to hit up as many places in Watertown as I can. Apartment complexes, schools, parks, playgrounds, assisted living, organizations - we'll go," said Monterio.

"We want to make sure everyone has a chance to connect with us, and sometimes that means we have to go to them instead of expecting them to go to us," said Library Director Caitlin Browne.

"I think the library is one of the strongest, most important things we can give to our community, and I love the fact that with the bookmobile, everybody in the community will have access to the library," said Library Member Janet Murphy.

The Speed Reader has it all: new books, DVDs, Audio Books, free public wi-fi and a PA system to let everyone know the bookmobile has arrived.

"We have an awning for shade so that if it's a hot day, you can still come out and enjoy yourself. I have folding chairs and yoga mats, so you can sit and hang out," said Monterio, adding, "We've got kids books, adult books, large print, audio - you name it."

"There's a lot of people that just don't know that the library has digital resources, e-books and audiobooks, that we have movie screenings, that we do all these things for children, so we just get to go out in the community and say, 'Hey this is happening, did you know?'" said the library's Print and Digital Promotion Specialist Jamie Kallestad.