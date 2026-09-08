How a brand-new Massachusetts high school is unlike any other in the country

Students at Watertown High School are not only stepping into a new year, but also a new future of education in Massachusetts.

The city's brand-new $219 million high school is believed to be the most environmentally friendly in the country.

Using a geothermal system, the school produces more energy than it uses. That means the city doesn't pay anything to heat or cool the building.

"We are fully fossil fuel free. We have geothermal wells, solar, everything we produce here will be used within our school," said Superintendent of Schools Deanne Galdston.

The brand new Watertown High School on Sept. 8, 2026. CBS Boston

That even applies to school meals as well.

"Our students actually cultivate lettuce and other crops in a hydroponic garden in a shipping container. They harvest it and bring it in, and our amazing staff whip it up," said principal Joel Giacobozzi.

The high school also offers four technical education programs.

"They'll end up with their medical assisting certification so that allows them to get a job right out of high school or if they go to college they'll have a leg up when it comes to that," Galdston said.

Next year, Watertown will also add culinary arts to the list with a state-of-the-art commercial kitchen.

English teacher Graham Madden believes his students will only benefit from an environment that encourages them to learn, collaborate and also have fun.

"No detail was missed in the planning of this space," he said. "The space itself presents some opportunities to do some really creative, unique styles of teaching."