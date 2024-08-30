Massachusetts field hockey players enter senior year with zero losses, leaving legacy behind

Watertown field hockey co-captains have legacy of never losing a game

Watertown field hockey co-captains have legacy of never losing a game

WATERTOWN - The dynasty continues in Watertown, Massachusetts, where it's been championship after championship for the high school's undefeated field hockey team.

Undefeated field hockey captains

The upcoming season expected to be more of the same, lead by co-captains Rachel Egan and Adrianna Williams, who enter their senior year without a single loss between them.

"I've been going to this high school for four years and I haven't lost," said Williams.

"I haven't lost," agreed Egan.

The two have been playing together since middle school.

"Our chemistry on the field kind of shows," said Williams.

"We have so much flow together," said Egan.

The girls' synergy is a sight to see.

"She's all defense, I never see anyone get by her," said Egan.

"Her strengths are definitely her stick handles, she's able to go right by people," said Williams.

But their success on the field is second to what they do off it. Both girls are heading to Division I schools to play - Williams will be playing for Providence College and Egan at Holy Cross. Williams said she wants to study law and Egan said she'll probably do something math or science-related.

Working with legendary coach

Both girls place a premium on leading by example.

"To be good leaders, you just want to always be there for the young ones who are experiencing this for their first year," said Williams.

The co-captains are this week's MVP and when asked what that means to them, Williams said, "It definitely means more than being the best player. You have to go full out in everything and always want to go that extra mile and work together with everyone."

"It's really important just to keep working hard and achieving your dreams," said Egan.

They're lessons they've learned from legendary head coach Eileen Donahue. Coach Donahue credits decades of wins to team culture cultivated by leaders like them.

"They include everyone, they have a voice," said Donahue. "They've learned from other people, they're invested in what this program is about. You can't just accept where you're at, you have to push and those are all life skills, working hard."

Legacy of leadership

With the season set to start soon, the team captains can't help but think it'll be the last time taking the field for the first time.

"It's definitely bittersweet," said Williams.

But they'll cherish these memories for a lifetime, hoping they'll leave a legacy of leadership behind for field hockey's fresh faces.

"Always be confident in yourself, always just work hard no matter what and put in the extra work and go that extra mile," said Williams.

"It's just been a great experience to be a part of this program," said Egan.