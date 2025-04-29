America's best waterfront restaurant is at a Cape Cod hotel, according to USA Today readers

The best waterfront restaurant in the country is on Cape Cod, according to USA Today. The newspaper's readers voted the Chatham Bars Inn's Beach House Grill as the top oceanside dining spot.

The newspaper says live entertainment on the weekends makes for the "perfect setting" at the beachfront restaurant.

"Perched on the iconic sands of Cape Cod, the Beach House Grill serves up fresh, coastal cuisine with a panoramic view of the Atlantic Ocean," USA Today says. "Their expansive outdoor patio offers a relaxed, inviting atmosphere where guests can enjoy a variety of exceptional local seafood specials, including clams and lobster rolls."

The Chatham Bars Inn is notable in its own right for a stunning hydrangea collection, but you don't have to be a guest at the hotel to eat at the restaurant. Seating is available on the beach or on the patio.

Beach House Grill in Chatham

The Beach House Grill is a seasonal restaurant. It opens for lunch on May 15, and dinner service begins on June 10. It also offers a "private beach clambake experience" in the summer season.

Some of the featured menu items include lobster nachos, a crab BLT and the Beach House double cheeseburger.

"It's a splurge with incredible views and beach breezes," one Yelp reviewer wrote.

Some of the competition that the Beach House Grill beat out were "the world's only tall ship restaurant venue" on the Delaware River in Philadelphia as well as a restaurant overlooking Niagara Falls in New York. Click here for the full list.