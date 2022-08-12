Watch CBS News
Water search temporarily closes part of Morrissey Boulevard; missing person found at work

Water search underway in Boston Harbor Friday morning
Water search underway in Boston Harbor Friday morning 00:59

BOSTON -- A report of a person in the water at Dorchester Bay prompted a massive search Friday morning. The person who jumped in the water ended up being at work, the Boston Acting Deputy Fire Chief Erik Pettaway said. 

Massachusetts State Police were called to the scene around 4:30 a.m. after a person reported that their friend jumped off Beades Bridge.

"State Police were able to contact the gentleman we were looking for. He had gone in the water, got out, went home, and went to work so he's presently at work," said Pettaway. 

The caller said he was supposed to jump as well but got scared. 

Pettaway said the response was a "pretty involved operation" but he is glad no one was injured. 

