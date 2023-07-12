Watch Mac Jones throw an absolute bomb in Patriots' practice facility

BOSTON -- Perhaps Mac Jones has been putting in some work to build up his arm strength.

That's one logical conclusion to be found after watching a video clip of the Patriots' quarterback launching a deep ball at the Patriots' practice facility during a youth clinic.

The video, shared by NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry, shows Jones launching a pass from the end zone and sending it 50-plus yards through the air, hitting his intended receiver in stride.

Who says you’ve gotta wait two weeks to see some Patriots football, huh?!?



One lucky YMCA Metro West camper hauls in a bomb from Mac Jones — inside the Patriots bubble for a NOBULL youth clinic — that goes for a 70-yard touchdown he’ll never forget. pic.twitter.com/EHr1EU6tPL — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) July 12, 2023

The catch from that camper might have been even more impressive than the throw. Still, with training camp a couple of weeks away, and with Bill O'Brien at the helm of the Patriots' offense, fans can get a little excited knowing that an improved Mac Jones is ready to take the field in 2023.