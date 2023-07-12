Watch CBS News
Watch Mac Jones throw an absolute bomb in Patriots' practice facility

BOSTON -- Perhaps Mac Jones has been putting in some work to build up his arm strength.

That's one logical conclusion to be found after watching a video clip of the Patriots' quarterback launching a deep ball at the Patriots' practice facility during a youth clinic.

The video, shared by NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry, shows Jones launching a pass from the end zone and sending it 50-plus yards through the air, hitting his intended receiver in stride.

The catch from that camper might have been even more impressive than the throw. Still, with training camp a couple of weeks away, and with Bill O'Brien at the helm of the Patriots' offense, fans can get a little excited knowing that an improved Mac Jones is ready to take the field in 2023.

