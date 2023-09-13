Watch Live at 1pm: New England Revolution press conference on coaching changes

FOXBORO -- There is a lot going on with the New England Revolution, who named an interim head coach for the second time in six weeks Tuesday night. The Revolution brass will finally address what has been going on with the club Wednesday afternoon.

New England Revolution President Brian Bilello and Technical Director Curt Onalfo will hold a virtual press conference to address questions about the club's recent coaching changes at 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. You can watch the news conference on CBS News Boston in the video player above.

The club announced Tuesday night that Clint Peay, Head Coach of Revolution II, will now serve as interim head coach of the Revolution. He takes over for Richie Williams, who was given the interim tag last month after Bruce Arena was placed on administrative leave while MLS investigated "inappropriate and insensitive" the coach and sporting director allegedly made.

But there has been a lot of controversy surrounding Williams, who according to The Athletic, filed complaints against Arena were part of the league's investigation. The club canceled training on Tuesday after players and staff met with management, with another report from The Athletic saying many Revs players did not trust Williams.

The Revs have only addressed the situation through press releases, but that will change Wednesday afternoon.