Watch Live: Karen Read hearing to discuss trial date, possible new evidence

DEDHAM – A potentially impactful hearing in the Karen Read case is scheduled for Tuesday as a Massachusetts judge could rule on a new date for the second trial.

You can watch the hearing live on CBS News Boston when it begins around 10 a.m. by clicking on the video player above.

Read is accused of hitting and killing her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe, with her SUV and leaving him to die in the snow outside a Canton home in 2022.

The case returns to Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham on Tuesday as Judge Beverly Cannone weighs several motions.

Read has pleaded not guilty to second degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence and leaving the scene of personal injury and death.

Karen Read trial date

Read stood trial once already, but the jury was not able to reach a unanimous verdict and a mistrial was declared.

Currently, Read's second trial is scheduled for January 27.

The prosecution and defense filed a joint motion asking for the trial to be delayed until April 1.

During a previous hearing, attorneys said they do not expect any additional delays beyond that.

Motions in Karen Read trial

Hank Brennan, a former Whitey Bulger attorney recently added as a special prosecutor in the case, is also expected to make his case for new evidence in the upcoming trial.

Brennan has requested phone records from Read's parents, as well as notes and video from news outlets that interviewed her.

Read's attorneys filed a motion in early November asking for Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey's personal emails and phone records. Defense attorneys claim Morrissey used his personal email to contact judges and employees at Stoughton District Court about the witness intimidation case against Aidan Kearney. Kearney is a blogger known as "Turtleboy" who is covering Read's case.

No ruling was made on that request at the last hearing in the case.

Who is Karen Read?

Read is a financial analyst who was living in Mansfield and dating O'Keefe at the time of his death.

She is accused of running him down with her SUV during an argument after a night of heavy drinking.

Read is asking for two of the charges, second-degree murder and leaving the scene, to be thrown out on grounds of double jeopardy. The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court heard arguments on the issue in recent weeks, but not ruling has been made.