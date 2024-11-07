Prosecutors in Karen Read case seek unredacted audio, notes from reporter

BOSTON - Over the past two years, Karen Read, who is charged with murder in her boyfriend's death, has sat for a number of interviews with magazines and national television networks. In their latest filing, the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office is requesting the unredacted audio recordings, notes, and texts between Read and a reporter.

Prosecutors are focusing on Read's 2023 interview with Boston Magazine. The three-part interview, according to the filing, consisted of two recorded sessions and a third off-the-record conversation that was not recorded but notes were taken.

"Tactical admissions outside of court"

In the filing, the state claimed Read, "has made tactical and repeated admissions outside of Court," regarding her activities on the night her boyfriend, John O'Keefe, died. The filing suggested they are seeking more information about how much alcohol she consumed that fateful night.

Karen Read arrives at Norfolk Superior Court, Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Dedham, Mass. Steven Senne / AP

In September, the Norfolk DA's office announced a special prosecutor, Hank Brennan, had been hired to help reshape their case for the retrial. "As a result of that he is trying to find every possible angle that will help them the next time around," said Boston Attorney Phil Tracy, who has no ties to the Karen Read case.

Tracy said Massachusetts does not have the same legal protections for off-the-record conversations and sourced information as other states. Essentially, the conversations between Read and the reporter are not guaranteed to stay private. Tracy said since Read has spoken publicly on multiple occasions it is less likely her off-the-record conversations could remain private.

"I would not have allowed her under any circumstances to talk about the case, the factors involved," Tracy advised. "She should've remained silent."

Who is Karen Read

Read, 44, is accused of hitting her Boston police officer boyfriend John O'Keefe with her SUV outside a Canton home and leaving him to die in a snowstorm in January 2022. Read says she is the victim of a cover-up by law enforcement and several others and has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death.

Read's first trial ended in a mistrial on July 1, due to a hung jury.

Read's defense team is waiting for the state's highest court to decide whether two of the three charges can be dropped ahead of the retrial.

Both prosecutors and the defense have now requested an April start to the retrial. There is a pending civil lawsuit against Read that is set to begin after that.