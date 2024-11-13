Watch Live: Several requests in Karen Read case to be discussed in court

DEDHAM - The Karen Read case will be back in court Wednesday.

Several items will be discussed at the hearing in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Massachusetts.

You can watch it live at 10 a.m. on CBS News Boston in the video above.

Karen Read's father's phone records

In a filing Tuesday, Read's attorneys asked Judge Beverly Cannone to deny the prosecution's request for phone and text records from Karen Read's father, William Read.

"The Commonwealth's motion is a fishing expedition, and an inappropriate attempt to invade Mr. read's privacy," Read's attorneys, Alan Jackson and David Yannetti, wrote in their memorandum.

District Attorney Michael Morrissey's records

Read's attorneys filed a motion last Thursday asking for Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey's personal emails and phone records.

The defense believes Morrissey used his personal email to contact judges and employees at Stoughton District Court about the witnesses intimidation case against Aidan Kearney, the blogger known as "Turtleboy" who is covering Read's case.

Read request for sidebar transcripts

Read's attorneys also want transcripts from her first trial of courtroom sidebar discussions.

Read interview notes

Prosecutors are also waiting for a response to their request for unredacted audio recordings, notes and texts between Read and a reporter for a 2023 interview with Boston Magazine.

Who is Karen Read?

Read, 44, is a financial analyst from Mansfield, Massachusetts. She is accused of running down her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe, with her SUV after a night of heaving drinking and leaving him to die in a snowstorm on January 29, 2022.

Her attorneys claim she's being framed as part of a coverup by law enforcement and others.

Read is charged with second degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence and leaving the scene of personal injury and death. She's pleaded not guilty. Her first trial ended in a mistrial after the jury failed to reach a verdict. Her next trial is scheduled to begin January 27, 2025, but both sides have asked the court to delay it until April.

Read is trying to get two of the charges, second-degree murder and leaving the scene, thrown out, claiming double jeopardy. The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court heard arguments on that last week, but the court has not issued a ruling yet.

O'Keefe's family has also filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Read. She will not be deposed in that case until after her second criminal trial ends.