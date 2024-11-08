Karen Read's defense seeks District Attorney Morrissey's personal emails, phone records

DEDHAM - Lawyers for Karen Read are looking to get their hands on Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey's personal emails and phone records.

A defense filing made Thursday asked the court to order the prosecution to produce all communications made by Morrissey "from his personal email address and/or cell phone that constitute material and relevant evidence in this matter."

The defense says that Morrissey used his personal email to contact Stoughton District Court personnel and judges about the witnesses intimidation case against Aidan Kearney, the blogger known as "Turtleboy" who is covering Read's case.

WBZ-TV has reached out to Morrissey's office for comment. "The DA's office has no comment because the case is pending," a spokesperson said. "Any response will be made in court."

Read's attorneys also filed to get transcripts of courtroom sidebar discussions that took place during the first trial. The prosecution, meanwhile, revealed this week it seeking unredacted audio recordings, notes and texts between Read and a reporter for a 2023 interview with Boston Magazine.

Where does Karen Read's case stand?

Read's second criminal trial is scheduled to start on Jan. 27, 2025, but both the prosecution and defense have asked the judge to delay the start of the trial until April.

The Supreme Judicial Court on Wednesday heard arguments about whether to throw out some charges against Read. Her first criminal trial ended in a mistrial due to a hung jury, but her lawyers say multiple jurors reached out to say they had actually decided to unanimously acquit on her on two of the three charges.

Read is also set to face a wrongful death lawsuit in civil court once her criminal case is over.

Who is Karen Read?

Read, 44, is accused of hitting her Boston police officer boyfriend John O'Keefe with her SUV and leaving him to die in the snow in Canton after a night of heavy drinking in January 2022. She was living in Mansfield and working as a financial analyst at the time.

Read is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death. She has pleaded not guilty to all charges and says she is the victim of a cover-up by law enforcement and others.