Hearing for Karen Read case to focus on evidence for second trial, Canton police video footage

DEDHAM – The Karen Read case is back inside a Dedham, Massachusetts courtroom as attorneys are expected to discuss potential evidence for her second trial and who should have to pay for a defense expert who says he was unsuccessfully able to analyze video from the Canton Police Department.

The hearing is taking place inside Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham.

Read is accused of hitting and killing her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe, after a night of heavy drinking in January 2022 and leaving him to die in the snow outside a Canton home. Read's defense argues that she is being framed and is the victim of a coverup by several people, including law enforcement.

Karen Read hearing

Thursday's hearing is expected to include discussions about evidence, including video footage from inside the Canton Police Department's sallyport.

Read's legal team wants the state to pay for travel expenses for one of her defense experts.

That expert was charged $12,230 to examine the security system at the Canton Police Department. Defense attorneys say Canton police did not preserve the footage, but that was not discovered until the expert arrived. Read's defense argues that the expert's trip was a waste of time as a result.

Who is Karen Read?

Read, a 44-year-old financial analyst who was living in Mansfield at the time of O'Keefe's death, has pleaded not guilty in the case.

She is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death.

Read's first trial ended in a mistrial after the jury said it was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.