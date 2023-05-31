Wasabi Fenway Park Bowl returning in 2023

BOSTON -- Fenway Park is going bowling again. The home of the Boston Red Sox will play host to the Wasabi Fenway Park Bowl for the second straight year, it was announced Wednesday.

The game will take place on December 28, 2023 at 11 a.m., and will once again feature teams from the American Athletic Conference (AAC) and Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC). This year's participants will be determined by regular season win-loss record, geographic proximity, and previous appearances and matchups.

Tickets information for the 2023 Wasabi Fenway Park Bowl will be announced at a later date.

The inaugural Wasabi Fenway Park Bowl in 2022 saw the Louisville Cardinals (coached by former Patriots wide receiver Deion Branch) beat the Cincinnati Bearcats, 24-7, in front of a crowd of 15,000.