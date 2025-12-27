Hellums accounts for 3 TDs, Nwawuihe rushes for 2 as Army beats UConn 41-16 in Wasabi Fenway Bowl

Cade Hellums accounted for three touchdowns, and Godspower Nwawuihe rushed for two in a 41-16 win over UConn in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl on Saturday.

Hellums tied the game 7-7 after an opening UConn score by finding Noah Short for a 40-yard strike. Short was the only Army player with a reception, finishing with seven for 108 yards.

Nwawuihe gave the Black Knights (7-6) their first lead of the day with 3:04 left in the second quarter, scampering for a 43-yard touchdown run. He broke free for a 70-yard score less than a minute into the second half, putting Army up by 10. He had 171 yards on 12 attempts.

Hellums added two touchdown runs of 1 and 6 yards in the second half. He was 7-of-8 passing for 108 yards with 45 on the ground. Jake Rendina had 14 carries for 87 yards, and Carson Smith had 49 yards and a touchdown in a 368-yard rushing day for the Black Knights.

Cam Edwards had the opening score of the game on a 12-yard rush for the Huskies (9-4). He had 108 yards on 11 carries. Ksaan Farrar also scored on a quarterback keeper in the fourth quarter. He was 11-of-17 passing for 84 yards.

UConn was without star quarterback Joe Fagnano, who, after throwing for 3,448 yards, 28 touchdowns and one interception, opted out of the game to prepare for the NFL Draft. UConn was led by interim head coach Gordon Sammis. Head coach Jim Mora will take over at Colorado State next season.

It's the second bowl win in as many years for Army under head coach Jeff Monken, and the sixth out of seven appearances in his 12-year tenure.