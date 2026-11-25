A group of Massachusetts dancers is in limbo after Macy's 100th annual Thanksgiving Day Parade was postponed from Thursday to Saturday due to weather.

Dancers at Step-by-Step Dance Studio in Waltham have spent a year perfecting every move for the opportunity of a lifetime to dance in the parade, but there's one thing the dancers couldn't choreograph — the weather.

"It's definitely a disappointment, and we know that safety is a priority," said dancer Juniper Travison, who spoke to WBZ-TV from New York City. "But I think our main hope is that all of the dancers can stay until Saturday, and we can still do the performance, because we all worked really hard."

Macy's postponed the iconic parade until Saturday, as wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour are expected to blast the city.

"I feel just really terrible for the kids," said Pamela Caira. "They've just spent a long time waiting for tomorrow, and tomorrow's not going to come."

Dancers from Step-by-Step Dance Studio in Waltham, Massachusetts in New York City for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. CBS Boston

"They were really excited, not just to dance in the parade, but actually to dance in this milestone parade, this 100th anniversary, and to be able to have that as a memory for them for a lifetime, something to talk about in the future," added Caira.

Many of the dancers were supposed to head home on Friday. Now families are scrambling to extend hotel stays and rebook travel.

"There are families from Texas and other places in the country, and they have to rebook their flights, which is a lot harder," said dancer Anna Ekenseair. "And we're all just really worried about how we're going to find space in the city."

Under guidelines, the parade's giant balloons must stay grounded if wind gusts exceed 34 miles per hour. The parade balloons have been grounded only once due to weather, in 1971.

Macy's and New York City's mayor say safety is the top priority.

"I know that this change of plans will cause inconveniences, yet safety has to come first," said Mayor Zohran Mamdani. "On Saturday, when balloons climb into the sky, every New Yorker and everyone visiting will be able to take in a show that is spectacular and safe."

After a year of counting steps, these dancers are now counting on Saturday to make their dream come true.

"I also feel really disappointed because, we've been waiting for so long for this, like, experience to come, and this is just like a really big moment for all of us," said dancer Charlotte Champion.

The parade is scheduled to start on Saturday at 8:30 a.m.