Homeowners near Gillette Stadium cash in on parking for World Cup: "We've never been able to profit off it"

The road to the World Cup is leading straight through front yards in South Walpole, Massachusetts, as homeowners cash in by turning their lawns into prime parking real estate.

Parking capacity is capped to only 5,000 spaces at Boston Stadium, with a price tag of $175 for pre-purchased parking tickets.

But on nearby Willow Street it's about $100 and you can get a side of fresh lemonade from some young businesspersons.

"We've lived here for years, and we've never been able to profit off it," said homeowner Ryan Watson. "We're right next to Gillette Stadium. They make money parking, we wanted to make money parking too."

"I'm going to keep it and invest in my children and their college funds," added Watson.

Homeowners must get a permit through the town—which oversees how many spots you can have.

Fans paid to park at homes in Walpole, Massachusetts for the World Cup games at nearby Gillette Stadium. CBS Boston

On Washington Street Erica Burdon's 26 spots were all full for the Iraq-Norway game.

"We are planning to do that for every World Cup game," said Burdon. "We're going to see how that goes and then hopefully do it for concerts and Patriot games, but we're taking it one game at a time."

Homeowners said they had to pay about $700 for the permit for 26 spots.

With the extra cash, Burdon too is investing in her children's future.

"I would like to say it's for vacation, but this is definitely going towards my children's college tuition, that's the plan for now and hopefully if have enough cars we can plan that vacation," said Burdon.

On Water Street, John Rouhana's front yard is not quite full like usual, but he's optimistic the next match will bring more cars which will help for when tax season rolls around.

"That's why I do extra, I pay the tax," said Rouhana.