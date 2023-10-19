Dozens of students stage walk out at Harvard in solidarity with Palestinians

CAMBRIDGE - Dozens of students walked out of class at Harvard University Wednesday in solidarity with Palestine.

The Harvard students said Palestinians are facing genocide and they wanted to show their support. They're calling on the university's administration to address the conflict. Wednesday's rally remained peaceful.

Students hold a sign reading "Stop the Genocide in Gaza" during a walkout at Harvard University on October 19, 2023. CBS Boston

This comes after the Wexner Foundation cut ties with Harvard, with its CEO accusing the school of "tiptoeing" around Hamas. Other Ivy League schools like the University of Pennsylvania have faced criticism from major donors in the wake of alleged anti-Israel speech on campus.

Harvard President Claudine Gay has also been criticized for not rebuking the dozens of student organizations that signed a statement blaming Israel for "all unfolding violence." Some executives called for the students who signed the statement to be blacklisted.

Other demonstrations have been held at Harvard, including a prayer service for Israelis killed in the attack by Hamas. A vigil for Palestine was postponed last week due to safety concerns.