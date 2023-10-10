Harvard president issues new statement condemning Hamas attacks on Israel after backlash against student groups

Israel at war: A closer look at the conflict

CAMBRDIGE – Outrage from alumni forced Harvard University president Claudine Gay to issue a new statement condemning Hamas, though she stopped short of rebuking students who blame Israel for the deadly surprise attacks.

Thirty campus organizations signed a statement that said Israel was "entirely responsible for all unfolding violence."

Massachusetts Congressman Seth Moulton said he can't recall a moment when he was more embarrassed by his alma mater.

On Tuesday, Harvard president Claudine Gay released a new statement.

"As the events of recent days continue to reverberate, let there be no doubt that I condemn the terrorist atrocities perpetrated by Hamas. Such inhumanity is abhorrent, whatever one's individual views of the origins of longstanding conflicts in the region," Gay said. "Let me also state, on this matter as on others, that while our students have the right to speak for themselves, no student group — not even 30 student groups — speaks for Harvard University or its leadership."

Gay added "We will all be well served in such a difficult moment by rhetoric that aims to illuminate and not inflame. And I appeal to all of us in this community of learning to keep this in mind as our conversations continue."