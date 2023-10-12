Some executives want to blacklist Harvard students who signed letter blaming Israel for attacks

CAMBRIDGE - The Harvard University students who signed a letter blaming Israel for the horrific Hamas attacks last weekend may have a hard time getting a job after graduation.

Thirty-four student groups joined a controversial statement that said Israel is "entirely responsible for all unfolding violence."

That set off an international backlash and now some executives in finance and tech want those students blacklisted.

Several groups and students have since apologized and revoked their support of the letter.

According to the Harvard Crimson, a billboard truck drove near campus Wednesday displaying the names and faces of students allegedly affiliated with the groups that signed the statement.