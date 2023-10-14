Hundreds pray for victims of Hamas attack on Israel at Harvard University Shabbat service

Hundreds pray for victims of Hamas attack on Israel at Harvard University Shabbat service

Hundreds pray for victims of Hamas attack on Israel at Harvard University Shabbat service

CAMBRIDGE - A community of 1,000 Jewish and non-Jewish people came together in love and solidarity for Israel at Shabbat service on Harvard University's campus.

It has been a gut-wrenching and intense week at Harvard after controversies and backlash since the brutal Hamas attack on Israel. Security was tight at the prayer services.

"Our way of responding to the hate is by strengthening and deepening our love," said Rabbi Hirschy Zarchi, Harvard Jewish Chaplain.

It was the Shabbat service the community needed. Even with heavy hearts, and heavy security presence, a 1,000 people were leaning on each other with strength for Israel.

Harvard student Nim Ravid is from Israel, mourning dear friends killed in Hamas' brutal attack. One of them was slaughtered at the Nova music festival and two are still missing.

"I'm in pain but seeing my brothers and sisters here at Harvard coming together and remembering those who've died, it will be very empowering not only to me, but to my family and friends in Israel," said Ravid. "Unfortunately, I lost five friends and colleagues in the recent attack. Just today one of my friends who was missing we've found out he was found dead on the ground."

Coming to Shabbat was a place to share the anguish and concern. Rabbi Hirschy Zarchi's message was a question to the world.

"Where were we?" asked Rabbi Zarchi. "When people stood up to slaughter-- in our lifetime, babies, children, mothers. Slaughter them!"

In that pain, what hurts the Rabbi and Nim has been some of the rhetoric on campus, including the groups who wrote a letter blaming Israel for the attacks earlier this week. They've been reaching out hoping to bring understanding.

"I think what has gotten out of control is the confusion and the inability and the hesitation to condemn the murderers," said Rabbi Hirschy Zarchi.

"I'm actually very thankful and I admire even as we're grieving, those who are changing their mind that are recognizing and, in the beginning, didn't recognize this as a terror attack, it is a terror attack," Ravid said.

As they come together, they hope each other's presence and prayers will offer comfort, some hope to maintain a sacred tradition for generations, no matter the circumstances.

"Even in the face of these terrible disasters, it is important to continue going on and living perhaps not without fear, but despite fear," said Shabbat attendee Caleb Neufeld.

The prayer now is for the families who grieve and those with loved ones who are being held hostage.