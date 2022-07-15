Wagner Tejeda-Pena held without bail after Pennsylvania murder, Boston stabbings

Man arrested in Lawrence in connection to Philadelphia murder arraigned on several charges

Man arrested in Lawrence in connection to Philadelphia murder arraigned on several charges

Man arrested in Lawrence in connection to Philadelphia murder arraigned on several charges

ROXBURY -- A man arrested in connection to a murder in Pennsylvania was arraigned as a fugitive of justice on Friday. Wagner Tejeda-Pena, 24, was also arraigned in Roxbury District Court on assault and battery charges for a pair of stabbings in Roslindale.

Tejeda-Pena is being held without bail, and a dangerousness hearing for him will take place on July 19.

In court on Friday, Tejeda-Pena poked his head out, then hid. The judge allowed him to listen from behind a door.

He is suspected of shooting a random victim to death in Philadelphia in June. Police said that 15 minutes before that shooting, he tried to shoot two other people, but his gun malfunctioned.

"[He] walked up behind this 76-year-old male and shot him one time in the back of the head. He immediately collapsed and was pronounced dead on the scene," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Police are calling the shooting a hate crime.

Wagner Tejeda-Pena is suspected of shooting a random victim to death in Philadelphia in June. WBZ-TV

Authorities circulated security footage of the shooting and asked the public for help.

The search led police to Massachusetts, where Tejeda-Pena had two outstanding warrants. One was for a stabbing with a pocket knife outside a Domino's restaurant in Roslindale on February 13.

According to the police report, "the victim stated the suspect...approached him and accused him of being his biological fathers, and both parties argued." A barber at a local shop where he and Tejeda-Pena worked at the time tell WBZ-TV that he was the victim.

On the same day, he is accused of attacking a stranger from behind and stabbing him at his Roslindale home.

Officers arrested Tejeda-Pena around 10:30 p.m. Thursday during a motor vehicle stop near Broadway and Manchester Street in Lawrence.