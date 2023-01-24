Wachusett Mountain skiers miss out on fresh snow because of power outages

PRINCETON - It was a dark and disappointing walk back to the car at the bottom of Wachusett Mountain Monday night, after what had started as such a bright day on the slopes.

"We had all this beautiful snow coming free from the sky. We've been making it like crazy and finally we got some natural snow. Of course, that's bringing all the phone calls and people. Then, the power goes out. How frustrating!" explained Carolyn Stimpson.

The lifts run on backup diesel engines, so everyone got down safely. But around 5 o'clock in the evening, Wachusett had to close - without even working printers to explain.

Many of the nighttime customers, who'd purchased tickets ahead of time, were notified of the closure by text. Not everyone got the message in time.

"We saw a couple cars and I was like maybe we're just not in the right spot to get tickets?" said snowboarder Ashley Clift, who'd missed the social media notifications during her drive from Rhode Island.

If there's any silver lining, the snow was on the heavy and wet side. Fingers crossed that Tuesday is a ten.

"We'll have great conditions. Just check the website to make sure all the power is up in the morning. All the tickets from today will be held over until whenever people want to use them," Stimpson added.

"I actually just bought a new snowboard and all new gear. Today was going to be the debut of my new gear. Let's go! Let's hit the moment! Tomorrow will be our comeback moment!" said an optimistic Deanna Charpentier.