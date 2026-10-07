More than 900,000 mail-in ballots being sent to Massachusetts voters. Here's how and when to return them.

Voting by mail in Massachusetts? With about a month to go until the general election, more than 900,000 mail-in ballots are on their way to voters who requested them, Secretary of State Bill Galvin's office says.

Here's what to know about requesting and returning mail-in ballots in Massachusetts.

Requesting a mail-in ballot

State law requires Galvin's office to send a vote-by-mail application to every registered voter 45 days before a statewide election. The application comes preaddressed with prepaid postage, and can be put back in the mail.

You can also fill out a mail-in ballot application online.

Where is my mail-in ballot?

Those who have applied to vote by mail can track their mail-in ballot at www.VoteInMA.com

It takes about seven days for voters to receive their mail-in ballot once it's mailed to them.

How to return mail-in ballots

Galvin encourages voters to return their mail-in ballots at secure ballot drop boxes. You can find an address for a drop box in your city or town at www.VoteInMA.com

Ballots can also be mailed back in the envelope provided to voters, or hand-delivered to a local election office or early voting location during early voting hours.

Mail-in ballots cannot be dropped off at a polling place on Election Day, Nov. 3.

You can vote in person if you never returned the mail-in ballot you requested, or if your ballot didn't reach your local election office by Election Day.

Mail-in voting deadlines in Massachusetts

The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is Oct. 27. Applications must be received by the local election office by 5 p.m. on that day.

Anyone sending their ballot back by mail is also urged to do so no later than Oct. 27. After that, it's best to put them in a drop box or deliver them in person to an election office.

Ballots that are mailed back must be postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 3, and received no later than Nov. 6 to be counted.