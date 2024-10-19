Volleyball player finds home on high school team after moving from abroad

NEWTON - A Newton South High School senior said she found a place to fit in at her new school on the volleyball team after growing up outside the United States.

Calls volleyball her anchor

"Every time I step on the court, I just feel safe," said Beatriz Paulo. Her passion and strength for the sport she loves speaks volumes and the 17-year-old is a star on the Newton South High School's women's volleyball team.

"It was a big dream I had to come here," said Paulo.

Paulo was born in Portugal and spent most of her childhood in Angola. Her goal to come to America was always on her heart. She's only been playing volleyball for four years, having fallen in love with the sport as a freshman. She calls it her anchor.

"We always searched for better opportunities in education and also my passion, my sport, I feel like I always wanted to come to the next levels," said Paulo.

Came to Newton last year

When she arrived at Newton South last year, she could barely speak English and it was volleyball that helped her fit in.

"It was pretty hard to me to communicate with my teammates outside of the sport," said Paulo. "But when I was in the court, it's like telepathy or something, we just speak our minds and understand each other somehow."

Head Coach Lucas Coffeen said Paulo brings strength, power and leadership to the team.

"Became a centerpiece of the team, a starter right away as a junior and ever since, she's been a core member connected with everyone and a pleasure to coach," said Coffeen.

Her closest friend and teammate is Beatriz Crucho Goncalves, who also happens to be from Portugal. She said even back then, she knew Paulo was special.

Dedicated to volleyball

"Grit and perseverance," said Crucho Goncalves. "She's very dedicated to the sport, I saw how she was playing two years ago and the way she has evolved as a person on the court and as a player skills-wise is huge."

Every year, the team hosts Needham High School in a Dig Pink match to help raise money for breast cancer research. Paulo was first in line to volunteer and help raise money.

"It's a special night for our whole team," said Coffeen. "Including Bea, she was a leader in helping plan it."

Will play for Regis College

Paulo's volleyball days will not end at Newton South. She will continue her journey, committing to playing volleyball at Regis College.

"I'm really excited," said Paulo. "Ever since I was in Portugal, I didn't actually know that it's a thing that you could play in college. Even in Portugal, we don't have school sports, we have only clubs. So that experience, that opportunity that I get to actually commit to a college and play for the next four years is surreal."

For now, Paulo will stick close with her teammates who she loves and welcomed her with open arms.

"Be open minded," said Paulo, when asked what her advice is to other international students. "Don't be afraid to step beyond your comfort zone."