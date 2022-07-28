Vitamin D may not be as helpful for bone health as once thought, study finds

Study: Vitamin D supplements have no effect on bone fracture rates

Study: Vitamin D supplements have no effect on bone fracture rates

Study: Vitamin D supplements have no effect on bone fracture rates

BOSTON - Vitamin D is widely prescribed for bone health, but a new study shows the supplements may not be as helpful as we think.

Researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital say the supplements do not reduce fractures in generally healthy men and women.

They say the pills could still help some people, as the results do not apply to adults with Vitamin D deficiency, low bone mass or osteoporosis.

The study involved more than 25,000 participants.