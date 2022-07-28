Watch CBS News
Local News

Vitamin D may not be as helpful for bone health as once thought, study finds

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Study: Vitamin D supplements have no effect on bone fracture rates
Study: Vitamin D supplements have no effect on bone fracture rates 00:21

BOSTON - Vitamin D is widely prescribed for bone health, but a new study shows the supplements may not be as helpful as we think.

Researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital say the supplements do not reduce fractures in generally healthy men and women. 

They say the pills could still help some people, as the results do not apply to adults with Vitamin D deficiency, low bone mass or osteoporosis. 

The study involved more than 25,000 participants. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on July 28, 2022 / 11:58 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.