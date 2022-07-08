Watch CBS News
Police warn viral TikTok challenge involving gel ball guns could lead to criminal charges

SOUTHBRIDGE -- Southbridge Police are warning the public about a viral TikTok challenge that could hurt people and lead to charges against the participants.

They say it's called the "Orbeez Challenge" and it involves shooting people "drive-by-style" with gel ball guns. Many people have also started freezing the gell beads "to intensify their effects." 

Police have responded to several calls from reported victims and needed to disperse groups attempting the challenge. 

Criminal summonses have been issued to adults and minors for shooting and harming others.

"This type of crime will result in a misdemeanor and possible felony, criminal charges depending on the level of injury sustained by the victim. Furthermore, because this type of gun can be easily mistaken for an actual firearm, it may cause panic among people and lead to serious injury or death," police said.    

They advised parents to speak with kids about the dangers and potential charges. 

First published on July 8, 2022 / 10:01 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

