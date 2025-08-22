Vietnam veteran gets Boston high school diploma 58 years after withdrawing to serve in war

A Vietnam veteran who withdrew from the old Roslindale High School in Boston to serve in the war has finally received his diploma, 58 years later.

William Driscoll is now 76 years old and lives in East Bridgewater, Massachusetts. He received his honorary diploma from Boston Public Schools at the library in town Friday, because Roslindale High closed back in 1976.

Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn presented Driscoll with the diploma at the ceremony.

"I'm so thankful for this day. I can't put it into words how thankful I am. It's been a long time coming," Driscoll said.

He dropped out of high school in 1967 to enter the Army. He was due to graduate that same year. Driscoll told reporters Friday it was something that's weighed on his mind for most of his life. His wife said she believes he wanted the diploma to honor his mother, who died shortly after he went to Vietnam.

William Driscoll during the Vietnam War. Driscoll Family

During his service, he earned several medals, including the National Defense Service Medal, a Vietnam Service Medal, a Vietnam Campaign Medal, a Good Conduct Medal, and two overseas bars.

Driscoll said that after he was discharged from the Army, he met his wife, settled down and started a family with her. They had two daughters and a son. They now have five grandchildren. After his service, he worked at the United States Post Office and is now retired.

Friday was extra special for the Driscoll's. It was their 54th wedding anniversary.

What is Operation Recognition?

Driscoll's ability to receive his diploma was in part due to Operation Recognition, a program that awards veterans their high school degrees if they left to serve their country.

The program began in Massachusetts in 1999 and has since been adopted by other states. Boston Public Schools (BPS) says they believe that around 3,000 veterans in the state have been awarded their degrees through the program.

Veterans who sacrificed their education to serve in World War II, the Korean Conflict, or the Vietnam War are eligible for the program. To apply for Operation Recognition, veterans must bring a copy of their honorable discharge papers to the records manager where they last attended high school.

BPS said it is "a heartfelt way for the community to honor and recognize their sacrifice."