New England Living

Connecting with nature at Vermont Institute of Natural Science

By Rachel Holt

New England Living: Vermont Institute of Natural Science
New England Living: Vermont Institute of Natural Science

Sitting on 47 acres of picturesque forest land in Quechee, the Vermont Institute of Natural Science is motivating individuals and communities to care for the environment through education, research, and avian wildlife rehabilitation. Guests can connect with nature, learn how to care for the environment, and explore the great outdoors from their 65-foot forest canopy walk. 

First published on June 5, 2023 / 2:51 PM

