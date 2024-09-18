Vederian Lowe, Sidy Sow ruled out for Patriots' Week 3 clash with Jets on Thursday Night Football

FOXBORO -- The New England Patriots will be down two starting offensive linemen for their Week 3 clash with the New York Jets on Thursday night. Left tackle Vederian Lowe will miss the game because of the knee injury he suffered Sunday against Seattle, while starting left guard Sidy Sow will miss his third straight game with an ankle issue.

That isn't the end of the bad news for the New England offensive line, either. Starting center David Andrews (hip) and starting right tackle Mike Onwenu (wrist) are both listed as questionable. At least they both participated in Wednesday's walkthrough, albeit in a limited capacity.

With Lowe out, rookie third-round pick Caedan Wallace will likely be in charge of protecting Jacoby Brissett's blindside against the Jets. He put in some work at left tackle in the summer before the team landed on Lowe as the starter, putting Wallace as the team's swing tackle behind Chuks Okorafor. But with Lowe out and Okorafor gone from the team, Wallace will have to put that summer work to use on Thursday night.

Patriots linebackers Ja'Whaun Bentley (shoulder) and Oshane Ximines (knee) have also been ruled out for Thursday night's contest. Both were injured in Sunday's 23-20 overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks, with Bentley reportedly out for the rest of the season with a pectoral injury. That will leave a huge void in the middle of New England's defense, with Raekwon McMillan set to take Bentley's role on the field and Kyle Dugger likely taking over Bentley's green-dot duties as the defensive play-caller.

Safety Jabrill Peppers (shoulder) and defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. (shoulder) are also questionable for New England.

For the Jets, only linebacker Jermaine Johnson (Achilles) has been ruled out for Thursday night's tilt. Linebacker C.J. Mosley is questionable with a toe injury, while corners Michael Carter II and D.J. Reed, running back Breece Hall, and offensive lineman Tyron Smith were removed from the injury report on Wednesday.

Johnson being ruled out was expected, as he'll reportedly miss the rest of the season for New York. But not having Mosley in the middle of the field would be a Bentley-like loss for the New York defense, and could open the door for a big game from New England running backs Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson on Thursday night.

