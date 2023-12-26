Watch CBS News
Van crashes into Foxboro YMCA, injuring 4 children

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

FOXBORO - Four children were rushed to the hospital Tuesday evening after a van drove into the Foxboro YMCA.

Police officers said the victims were inside the building and hurt after the van went into the facility. None of the children have life-threatening injuries.

The driver is cooperating with police, but there is no word on the cause of the collision. Building inspectors are determine the building's structural integrity.

First published on December 26, 2023 / 6:38 PM EST

