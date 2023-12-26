Van crashes into Foxboro YMCA, injuring 4 children
FOXBORO - Four children were rushed to the hospital Tuesday evening after a van drove into the Foxboro YMCA.
Police officers said the victims were inside the building and hurt after the van went into the facility. None of the children have life-threatening injuries.
The driver is cooperating with police, but there is no word on the cause of the collision. Building inspectors are determine the building's structural integrity.
