Massachusetts florist building something a little different for Valentine's Day

With Valentine's Day just one day away, florists in Massachusetts are in crunch mode as they prepare bouquets of flowers for one of their busiest days of the year.

At Affairs to Remember in Melrose, florists are hard at work. Florist Lori Kunian said she's excited to get the flowers ready.

"I get excited every year," said Kunian. "Forty years doing this and it's my favorite holiday."

As always, roses remain the top seller.

"It signifies deep love and devotion and desire," said Kunian.

Building flower bouquets

But for those feeling adventurous, at Affairs to Remember invites customers to come and assemble their own bouquets.

"It's a wonderful process," said Kunian. "I love it because they get to choose the flowers that speak to them and will speak to their significant other."

Customers can also add on items, like fluffy pampas grass. Affairs to Remember even offers messages in a bottle and special bouquet wraps.

"The Korean wrap, it's waterproof paper that you can fold," said Kunian, showing off the different options. "I bought this news wrap and this kind of spider webbing wrap and you just make a mix and it adds texture."

Price of roses

The national average for a dozen roses this Valentine's Day is $90.50. That's a 2% increase from last year, according to FinanceBuzz.

An expert with FinanceBuzz told CBS that the price of roses is in line with inflation, though other factors like weather patterns and shipping costs can make the price vary by state.