Wake for Uxbridge police officer Stephen LaPorta expected to draw large crowds in Franklin, Massachusetts

Hundreds of police officers are expected at the wake for Uxbridge police officer Stephen LaPorta Wednesday afternoon, a week after he was killed in the line of duty.

LaPorta was helping a driver after a crash on icy Route 146 in the early morning of January 7 when he was suddenly hit by a tractor-trailer. He died at the scene. LaPorta, who lived in Uxbridge, was 43 years old. He left behind a wife and a 13-year-old son.

No charges have been filed at this point in the investigation, which is being handled by Massachusetts State Police.

The wake will begin Wednesday at 2 p.m. at St. Mary's Church in Church Square in Franklin. It's expected to last four hours. Several streets in the neighborhood will be closed for the wake and the funeral, according to Franklin police.

Several streets in Franklin, Mass. will be closed Wednesday and Thursday for the wake and funeral for Uxbridge police officer Stephen LaPorta. Franklin Police

The funeral service will be held at St. Mary's on Thursday at 11 a.m. Cameras will not be allowed inside the church. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery on Granite Street in Uxbridge. It will be open to the public, police said.

Officer LaPorta worked in Mendon for 17 years as a full-time dispatcher and detail officer before joining Uxbridge as a full-time police officer in June 2024.

Uxbridge police officer Stephen LaPorta in June 2024. Uxbridge Police via Facebook

"Officer LaPorta gave his life in service to this community, a sacrifice that we will never forget. In our eyes he is a hero. This is a devastating loss to our department and our community," Uxbridge Police Chief Marc Montminy said last week.

Uxbridge, Massachusetts is about 45 miles southwest of Boston and 25 miles north of Providence, Rhode Island.