Postal worker robbed at gunpoint in parking lot of Billerica USPS facility

A U.S. Postal Service worker was robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Billerica, Massachusetts, postal facility in broad daylight on Thursday. Billerica police say they were called to the sorting service facility on Brick Kiln Road at 4:25 p.m. for a report of a robbery.

Police say two men in a four-door black Cadillac displayed a handgun and demanded an arrow key, which opens collection boxes. The suspects then fled toward Chelmsford Street, according to police.

There were no reported injuries. People who were nearby when it happened say they're shocked.

"It's definitely strange, caught me by surprise," said Marlon Felisberto. "Never seen anything like this before, it's a very calm, quiet town."

The robbery unfolded right next to a busy strip mall where police went door-to-door asking questions and looking for surveillance videos.

Billerica Select Board member Daniel Darris-O'Connor was having an ice cream social campaign event at a store in the mall at the time.

"This type of violence and threats and crime has no place in our community. We don't often hear stuff like this happening in Billerica. Billerica is a safe place," said Darris-O'Connor. "I'm shocked to hear that happened. I hope the person who was involved is doing good and is all right, that must be a super traumatic thing to go through. I have faith in our local police here and federal authorities all involved and hopefully they can get this person."

Typically, criminals use the stolen keys to steal large batches of mail for check fraud, identity theft, and financial scams.

No one has been arrested. The incident is being investigated by the Billerica Police Department and law enforcement partners.