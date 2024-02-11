What songs did Usher sing for his 2024 Super Bowl halftime show? See the setlist from his iconic performance.

Usher thrilled fans with his performance at the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show Sunday night in Las Vegas. He was joined by a battery of guest stars, including Alicia Keys, and the setlist included some of his greatest hits and favorite songs from his 30-year career.

The superstar singer began with his 2004 hit "Caught Up," then played "U Don't Have To Call," "Lovers And Friends" and " Love In This Club."

Usher performs during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas. / Getty Images

At that point Usher's first featured guest of the night graced the stage, sitting at a bright red piano. R&B singer Alicia Keys played her solo song "If I Ain't Got You," before Usher held her close for their duet "My Boo."

Usher and Alicia Keys perform onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show. / Getty Images

Atlanta super-producer Jermaine Dupri had his say next, as Usher transitioned on the dot to "Nice & Slow" before his breakup ballad "Let it Burn."

H.E.R., who was nominated for a Best New Artist Grammy in 2019, appeared behind Usher with an electric guitar and struck the opening chords of "Bad Girl" before Black Eyed Peas rapper will.i.am joined in for their 2010 dance hit "OMG," as Usher rolled and bounced across the stage in roller skates.

Usher and H.E.R. perform during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show. Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

The show ended with a celebration of Usher's hometown of Atlanta, as Lil Jon crowd surfed in to "Turn Down For What," and Ludacris joined them on stage for the grand finale — the most played song of 2004, "Yeah!"

Usher ended the show with the iconic "Peace Up, A-Town Down" sign before the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers returned to play the second half.

Left to right: H.E.R., Ludacris, Usher, Jermaine Dupri and will.i.am perform onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation